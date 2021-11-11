New covid cases drop by a quarter in one week in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has fallen by more than a quarter in a single week, according to figures from Public Health England.

The latest figures, published yesterday (Wednesday 10 November), suggest that there were 863 new cases of covid-19 in the seven days to Saturday (6 November).

This was down 27 per cent on the 1,175 cases recorded in the previous seven-day period.

The rate dropped from 403 cases to 296 for every 100,000 people lower than the average for England and for the south east.

The rate of new infections is falling across most of the country as the vaccination rate rises – and the number of people having a booster jab.

Two people in Brighton and Hove had covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate, taking the total to 506 since the start of the pandemic.

Fifteen people with coronavirus are currently in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with six of those patients in high dependency or intensive care beds.

Five or fewer children are being treated for the virus in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital – and at least one is understood to be in a high dependency or intensive care bed.

The number of first dose vaccinations has reached 212,814 in Brighton and Hove and, of those, 194,229 people over 12 have had their second jab.

The figures equate to 73.6 per cent of the local population having had their first jab and 67.2 per cent having had their second dose.

The equivalent proportions for England are 77.1 per cent of those eligible have had their first jab and 70.5 per cent have had their second dose.

Most of those who currently have the virus are 14 years old or under although a significant number of 40 to 59-year-olds are also currently infected.

Alistair Hill, the director of public health in Brighton and Hove, said: “Tell older family or friends and those who are vulnerable to get their booster jab as soon as they are eligible (182 days after their second dose) to increase their protection against covid.”

He also encouraged people to have the annual flu vaccination.