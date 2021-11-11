BREAKING NEWS

Snapped Ankles ‘Chalk’ off another Brighton concert appearance

Snapped Ankles live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

SNAPPED ANKLES + MERMAID CHUNKY + JAPANESE TELEVISION – CHALK, BRIGHTON 10.11.21

Described by Joyzine in 2020 as “the world’s only 100% space surf band”, London powerhouse Japanese Television opened the evening at CHALK at around 7pm as the venue started to fill up.

Japanese Television live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pics to enlarge)

Led by their melodic keys, rumbling bass and riffs for days, the band took the audience on a diverse sonic journey through their repertoire of surfy psych goodness through to heavier stuff in the second half of their set.

Japanese Television live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pics Charlotte Horton) (click pics to enlarge)

Their support of Snapped Ankles coincides with the release of their new single ‘Bumble Rumble’ that came out on the same day. Starting with ‘Tick Tock’ from their EP ‘III’, their performance took us from the dreaminess of ‘Falling Spikes’ through to the equally mesmerising ‘Surfing Saucers’, providing the perfect prelude to the rest of the night to come. Check out Japanese Television on Bandcamp HERE.

Mermaid Chunky live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pics to enlarge)

Next on were Mermaid Chunky, playing their first Brighton gig – funnily also the place they first met! The duo brought with them a whole array of audio-visual artistry – clattering plastic teeth, slide whistles and cheek pops being some of them. Rooted in classical and jazz improvisation, Mermaid Chunky guided the audience through their performance with the crowd at times observing with anticipation before being engulfed again by their skilful layering of sounds, instruments, and objects.

Mermaid Chunky live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pics Charlotte Horton) (click pics to enlarge)

The set contained ‘These Girls’ and ‘Friends’ from their 2020 release as well as the unreleased ‘Chaperone’. Bringing to the stage a wealth of arts that does not limit itself to musical performance alone, Mermaid Chunky are an act to look out for – not in the least for the seemingly high-fashion outfits. A special green repress of their sold-out vinyl is now available on their Bandcamp for preorder to arrive in February 2022. Check them out on Bandcamp HERE.

Snapped Ankles live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

As the night progressed, the crowd grew larger and more excited for Snapped Ankles. By the time they took to the stage at 8.45pm, the venue was nearing full capacity – and they did not disappoint. Appearing on stage one by one to the opening notes of ‘Rhythm Is Our Business’ from their 2021 album ‘Forest Of Your Problems’ as the audience started to move as one, the phenomenal Snapped Ankles started their set with unprecedented energy.

Snapped Ankles live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

Dressed in their iconic forestry attire and accompanied by tree-synths, the group drew the audience into the entirety of their performance. The crowd moves as if in a trance as the front man wades into the audience at different stages of the performance, accompanied by his forestry instruments and a stool.

The crowd having fun at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

They journey through their latest album and play for more than an hour that seems to fly by. The Snapped Ankles Menu for the night (setlist) travels through their discography before finishing off with the well-known ‘I Want My Minutes Back’ and ‘Jonny Guitar Calling Costa Berlin’ off their 2017 album ‘Come Play The Trees’.

Snapped Ankles live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

The group manages to deliver on what their fans expect of them – roaring rhythms you can’t stop moving to paired with a relentless energy and strong audio-visual performance. No wonder they pack out the venue, I think to myself as I leave post-performance with a rush in my body that I won’t easily forget.

Snapped Ankles live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

Listen (and purchase if you like) to Snapped Ankles material HERE.

For further enlightenment click HERE.

Snapped Ankles live at CHALK, Brighton 10.11.21 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

