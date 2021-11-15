BREAKING NEWS

STOMP returns to the UK for a limited run of performances to raise funds for The Old Market

STOMP are heading to Hove

The international phenomenon that is STOMP is coming home to the city where it all began in early 2022 – all in the name of raising funds for a much-loved Brighton venue.

The Old Market (TOM) will become the intimate home of STOMP from February to May 2022. The show is presented as part of a fundraising drive for the venue, and the run will also see members of the company provide workshop opportunities for schools, young people, and community groups. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, and winner of multiple awards including the Olivier, Obie and Drama Desk awards, STOMP sees a troupe take everyday objects and turn them into a percussive juggernaut of a performance.

The Old Market (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The run is taking place as part of TOM’s Gig for a Gig scheme, which sees established artists donate performances to the venue and the profits go towards providing opportunities for the next generation of artists to perform at TOM. The last Gig for a Gig event was donated by Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, in May 2019. With these performances, the show will also celebrate its 30th anniversary, and TOM will celebrate its belated 10th anniversary.

STOMP

Co-creators of STOMP, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, said:

“This is all about giving back. We love this city, and we love The Old Market as it holds such a special place in our hearts. We want to do what we can to provide an injection of cultural energy into Brighton and Hove, and we also want to continue to provide opportunities for new artists to perform at The Old Market by raising the funds needed to ensure that TOM can carry on for many, many years to come.”

Helen Jewell, Programmer of The Old Market, said:

“We are so grateful to have this fantastic opportunity to present a show of such a global scale in our intimate venue. Our ethos here at TOM is ‘artists supporting artists’, and nobody embodies that philosophy more than Steve and Luke. We can’t wait to welcome audiences from far and wide to see the amazing show STOMP live!”

STOMP opens at The Old Market on Wednesday 16th February 2022. Tickets start at £15 and are available from The Old Market Box Office on 01273 201 801 or via theoldmarket.com

Flyer

Categories

