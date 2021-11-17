Burning the Clocks returns



Burning the Clocks is set to return to the city’s streets this year.

Brighton charity, Same Sky is again appealing for funds to ensure the winter solstice parade can resume with a bang after a forced rest due to the pandemic.

It has launched a 2021 crowdfunder, which it hopes will raise £8,000.

The annual event takes place from 6.30pm on Tuesday, 21 December, starting with a parade from New Road to the seafront. The event’s organisers are expecting around 20,000 spectators to attend with 2,000 people taking part in the parade.

Burning the Clocks has a unique theme every year and this year it is All Animals, inviting participants and on-lookers to reflect on the time we’ve spent away from each other this year.



The crowdfunder, launched this week, rewards people with different prizes based on the size of their donation. Prizes include personalised lanterns for the parade and vouchers for local restaurants including £100 for dinner at Shelter Hall and Tapas Revolution, as well as a VIP Banquet for six with cocktails, wine and four courses at Chilli Pickle for a donation over £250.

There are also limited-edition prints and gifts from local artists including Jonny Hannah and Sophie Wake. Other prizes include 30 personalised lanterns to those who donate £60 or more, that will be decorated with a word of their choice.

These also come with two VIP wristbands, allowing donors to bring friends and loved ones and to watch the event from a prime location on the beach.

This year marks local artist Graham Carter’s ninth year creating original prints for Burning the Clocks. To celebrate, Graham has created 30 limited edition prints to people that donate £103 or more (£7 of this donation is allocated to postage costs). These include A2 giclee prints representing this year’s theme All Animals.

Burning the Clocks receives no guaranteed funding, and relies on fundraising and the support of local businesses to raise the costs needed to run the event.

This year onlookers watching the parade will also have the opportunity to contribute funds with cash via donation buckets or digitally via QR code stickers and strategically placed card readers along the route.

John Varah, Same Sky artistic director said: “Our crowdfunder is essential to keep Burning the Clocks alive – the event receives no guaranteed funding and costs over £30,000 to run every year.

“The overwhelming support we receive from local businesses and the public before and during the event is crucial to cover the growing costs of this amazing winter parade and celebration on Winter Solstice.

“We wanted this year’s theme to be inclusive and open to interpretation, so people joining the parade can find elements of nature that reflect our experiences over the past couple of years.

“We’re all creatures just like the otter and the starfish, and these new eyes should guide our thoughts around climate change, compassion for our neighbours and the value of green spaces, clean air and shared experiences.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who wants to join us on the parade to contribute a cash or digital donation on the night or to buy the fabulous prizes on our crowdfunder.

“And don’t forget to buy your lantern packs quickly if you want to be part of the parade – they sell out quickly every year.”

As in previous years, Brighton residents can purchase lantern kits to take part in the parade.

Lantern kits cost £40 and contain materials and four wristbands that allow four people to take part in the parade. These are available to purchase from HISBE Brighton, The Book Nook Hove and Seed ‘n’ Sprout Kemptown.