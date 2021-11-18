BREAKING NEWS

All-weather pitch reopens following renovaton

Posted On 18 Nov 2021 at 11:11 am
The all-weather 3G Pitch at Stanley Deason Leisure Centre has re-opened after more than two months of extensive renovation.

The popular pitch is used by schools and colleges and is also home to a five-a-side league. There is also a thriving community of work-based teams and local football teams who use the pitch for training and competitive matches.

Renovation work has included improving the drainage, new upgraded fencing and a state-of-the-art 3G surface as the previous synthetic pitch had reached the end of its useable life. The upgrade also includes new low energy LED floodlights and controls.

New goals have been added and a spectator fence line installed creating a much safer experience for spectators or players waiting their turn to get onto the pitch.

Funding was provided by Brighton and Hove City Council as part of its 10-year plan to improve sports facilities in the city in line with the Sports Facility Investment Plan (SFIP).

A key aim of the plan is to continue to improve access to high-quality facilities, to increase participation and boost the number of people benefiting from sport through better facilities.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism Economy, Communities and Culture Committee said: “Improving community sports facilities is a high priority for us, so we are delighted that this popular pitch has been refurbished.

“Providing high quality football facilities is particularly important as we welcome the UEFA 2022 Women’s EUROs to the city next year, and work toward our legacy of creating many more opportunities for residents to participate in the game.”

One of the key criteria for appointing a contractor was commitment and expertise in recycling, and successful bidders SIS UK removed 4,000 tonnes of material for recycling – including the previous 3G carpet which is being re-used.

The sand and rubber from the pitch will also be cleaned, processed and re-used in new pitches, and the shock pad (a resilient layer between the
sub-base construction and the sports synthetic surface) will be recycled for use in equestrian arenas.

Stanley Deason Leisure Centre is operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Brighton & Hove City Council and is located in Sheepcote Valley to the north of East Brighton Park. It has wonderful views of the sea to the south and the slopes of Sheepcote Valley to the east.

The site General Manager Sarah Humphrey has already received positive feedback with one customer commenting that ‘the new 3G pitch is amazing, and lovely to play on,’ while another was heard to say that ‘the pitch was worth the wait.’

Sarah added: “I think it’s going to make a big difference to the local community, as well as an amazing opportunity to build new partnerships with local clubs like Whitehawk FC.”

Kevin Miller, Vice-Chair of Whitehawk FC commented: “We are delighted to be able to partner with Freedom Leisure, and specifically the Stanley Deason Leisure Centre.

“With such an amazing facility right on our doorstep. It makes total sense that we should be working closer together to serve our community, and to create a stronger East Brighton. I know that our fans will be delighted that they will be able to utilise the upgraded 3G pitch, that will be a huge boost to our Hawks In The Community Programme.”

He added: “I’d like to thank Sarah and the team at Freedom Leisure for their support, and we look forward to working on some amazing community projects in the coming months and years.”

Paul Saunders, Project Manager of the Sussex County FA said: “It’s fantastic news that the artificial grass pitch at Stanley Deason, East Brighton has re-opened with its new 3G surface. It is pleasing to see Brighton & Hove City Council continuing to improve access to high-quality facilities like this one, as it is helping to boost the number of people socially benefiting from football.”

