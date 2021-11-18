BREAKING NEWS

Mice and ghosts help celebrate Christmas at city venues

Posted On 18 Nov 2021 at 2:52 pm
A new Christmas trail invites children to search for mice enjoying their own celebrations around the Royal Pavilion this year.

And across town at Preston Manor, a Scrooge-inspired escape room will bring a yuletide chill down the spine of older visitors.

From this weekend, Christmas trees in the Royal Pavilion will be glittering, the Banqueting Room will be laid out with a spectacular banquet of Georgian Christmas desserts, and the garden will be illuminated at night for the festive season.

Visitors can climb on board a beautiful winter sleigh, a reproduction of the one used by Queen Victoria when she visited Brighton, for a Christmas picture.

The Royal Pavilion is a partner of the first Brighton Christmas Festival with stalls and entertainment just a step away while the highly popular Royal Pavilion ice rink in the garden offers even more festive fun for your friends and family.

At the beautiful venue Preston Manor, RPMT are happy to host Pier Pressure, Brighton’s award-winning escape rooms with a new and unique Christmas experience, inspired by Dickens’ novel A Christmas Carol.

Participants will meet the famous ghosts of Christmas past, present and future and explore the wonderful Edwardian manor house completing challenges and puzzles to drive the story onwards in search of the true meaning of Christmas.

Part of the fun will involve team-members taking on the roles of Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other colourful characters with the ghosts there to guide you through the most classic of tales.

Meanwhile, the Royal Pavilion’s Christmas carol concert, featuring two Sussex choirs, takes place in the music room on Wednesday, 15 December.

During the interval guests are invited to enjoy a glass of prosecco in the beautiful banqueting room.

CEO of RPMT Hedley Swain said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate Christmas properly this year. The Royal Pavilion and garden are going to look extremely festive and beautiful.

“We’ve lots to do for all the family. Children will love looking for our Pavilion mice when they visit and our Preston Manor Christmas experience is a great opportunity for friends and family to get together and have some fun.”

