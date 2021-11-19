Extra slots for covid booster jabs in Brighton and Hove

Hundreds of extra coronavirus booster jabs will be made available every day in Brighton and Hove as health chiefs step up their vaccination campaign.

They said that more than 450 new covid-19 booster appointments a day had been released for people living in the area.

And, they said, latest figures showed that more than 800 people a day were having their covid vaccination in Brighton and Hove.

More than 67 per cent of those who are eligible for their booster have had it so far in Brighton and Hove, with more than 9,500 people booked in over the next fortnight.

They said: “Recognising the demand, thousands of new appointments have been released this week – 450 additional appointments a day have been released for the vaccination centre at Churchill Square and clinics have been opened up to (Friday) 24 December with more dates being released soon.

“People can book these appointments via the National Booking System, either through the website or by calling 119.

“Further to this, the service which runs the Brighton Racecourse service is joining the National Booking System next week so their appointments will be bookable in the same way – via the website or by calling 119.

“This includes their pop up services at Portslade Health Centre.

“Across their services more than 2,000 vaccinations take place on average every week.

“Mobile vaccination services are also still continuing, with the team visiting key locations across the city each week.”

For more details, click here.

They added: “Walk in vaccinations are still available at the Churchill Square service as well but will now be limited to 300 a day with people being asked to reserve a slot on site when they attend.

“The release of new appointments comes as it was announced this week that 40 to 49-year-olds are now eligible for a booster once they reach six months from the date of their second vaccine – and it is expected that they will be able to start booking next week.”

The organisers of the Sussex covid-19 vaccination programme said: “Vaccination teams are working incredibly hard to offer as many appointments as possible as we know people are keen to come forward and receive this vital protection ahead of the winter.”

To book a booster jab, click here.