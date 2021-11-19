Petition calls on council to refund Brighton ‘bus gate’ fines

As thousands of people receive fines for driving through new “bus gates” in Brighton, a driver has started a petition calling on the council to refund them until the signs are clear.

Damien Williamson said: “As a driver who has followed the road signs that have directed me into the bus lanes and then received a fine, I have personally been affected by this issue.

“As reported by Brighton and Hove News, an astonishing 9,618 tickets were issued last month alone – that’s 310 a day or one every two minutes at peak times – and this was down on the figure for August.

“At £60 a fine, the financial cost of the tickets issued last month alone totalled more than £577,000 – or, if paid promptly, more than £288,000 at £30 a time.

“These fines are damaging to the reputation of Brighton and Hove Council in terms of the opinion of local residents.

“They also impact on the reputation the city has with tourists to the area.”

He set up the petition urging Brighton and Hove City Council to reverse fines issued at the bus gates until the signage is changed on the 38 Degrees website.

The petition said: “As your own councillors accept the road signage for the Brighton bus gates is misleading, I am calling on Brighton and Hove City Council to withdraw and refund all fines given to drivers who have entered the Bus lanes in Marlborough Place, St George’s Place, St Peter’s Place and York Place, and stop issuing new fines until the road signage is made clearer.

“Given the sheer number of fines issued, this is clearly not drivers ignoring the road signs. This appears to be an attempt to fleece innocent road users.

“This is damaging to the morale of the local population and discourages the tourism that Brighton and Hove relies on.”

