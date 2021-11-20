Fab night out at The Hope & Ruin with LibraLibra and friends

LIBRALIBRA + LAMBRINI GIRLS + THE SLAUGHTER HOUSE BAND – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 19.11.21

A busy Friday night at The Hope & Ruin was host to chaotic art-pop punk band LibraLibra, following the release of their latest single, ‘Candy Mountain’ after the huge success of their previous 2 EP’s. Known for their electric live stage performance, there was a huge sense of excitement from the crowd as they awaited the evening to commence.

The evening began with a quiet, relaxed crowd who were quickly brought to life by opening band ‘The Slaughter House Band’.

Forming straight out of a warehouse in Fishergate Industrial Estate, the garage rock band made a name for themselves touring around the UK and Europe before the release of their debut single ‘I Hate TV But..’.

The chaotic feel-good rock tunes had the whole crowd engaged and warmed up after the short 30-minute set. The intense guitar riffs paired with tambourine accompanied beats leaving the crowd begging for more.

Next to the stage was popular Brighton based 3-piece punk band Lambrini Girls.

The 8-song set showed Lead singer Phoebe drawing the whole crowd into their chaotic universe, drummer Catt creating the Lambrini Girls signature punk energy and bassist Fox holding down the bass groves throughout the chaos.

The 30-minute set included tracks, ‘Big Dick Energy’ and ‘Sex Toy’ and debut single ‘Homewrecker’. Ending with the band handing their instruments over to the crowd to initiate the mosh pit to final track and clear crowd favourite ‘Craig David.’ They left the crowd well and truly warmed up for the final act of the evening.

Last to the stage was headline act LibraLibra and their 10-song set opened with 2019 single ‘Lover Boy’.

Vocalist Beth Canon’s powerful vocals matched with guitarist Daniel Martells incredible tones and riffs (despite some pedal board technical difficulties). They captured the audience immediately and held that attention for the full set.

They went into other crowd favourite tracks ‘Tommy Lad’ and ‘Candy Mountain’. On bass and keyboard was Guy Jones and Joe Caple on drums, creating the steady funk rhythm section that kept the beat through the glam rock set. Ending the set with the track ‘JuicyLucy’ the crowd left on a high after a night of excellent energy and amazing music.

