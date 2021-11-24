More roadworks may close A27 Brighton bypass and Hangleton link road in new year

More roadworks have been scheduled for the A27 Brighton bypass and the A293 Hangleton link road in the new year.

And a Portslade councillor has won a promise that next signs and diversions will be better.

Highways England is looking to return to complete drainage work which it started last month.

The agency, which responsible for the country’s motorways and main roads, had been due to finish the work by the start of this week.

But, the agency said, it “had to be postponed due to the presence of dormice within our working area”.

There were criticisms after poor signage was blamed for delays, unduly long diversions and other problems during the roadworks.

It also emerged that Brighton and Hove City Council said that it had not been properly consulted about diversions and signage.

Labour councillor Anne Pissaridou, who represents North Portslade, contacted Highways England about the problems.

The agency wrote to her and said: “It was good to talk to your earlier about the installation of additional signage on the A293 Hangleton Link Road following your emails with Brighton and Hove City Council.

“As discussed, the possibility of additional and more robust signage off our network has already been raised with our site agent for consideration when planning traffic management for future works in the area.

“I’ve asked that warning signage be fully considered at key locations on the A293 in liaison with Brighton and Hove City Council as we arrange to return to complete the drainage works in the new year which unfortunately had to be postponed due to the presence of dormice within our working area.”