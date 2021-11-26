BREAKING NEWS

Bellowhead reunite and announce tour including Brighton concert

Posted On 26 Nov 2021 at 2:47 pm
Bellowhead announce Brighton gig

During lockdown in 2020 the 11 members of Bellowhead first re-connected online to remotely record ‘New York Girls – At Home’. That led to re-uniting in person for a one-off performance which was streamed to mark the anniversary of Hedonism. Thousands of fans watched the concert (one of the biggest online streams of 2020) confirming that Bellowhead are still one of the biggest and most in demand UK folk acts despite not performing for nearly 5 years.

The stream led to pleas from fans for more and now the stars have aligned and they are to reunite for a mammoth tour in November 2022 to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their fourth album ‘Broadside’! This will include a performance at the Brighton Dome on 15th November 2022.

Brighton Dome will host the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The band say “The reaction to the online concert was overwhelming and we really did enjoy playing together again. The 10th anniversary of Broadside presented an opportunity for us to take things one step further and get back out on the road. We couldn’t say no! It’s going to be lots of fun – hope you’ll join us for the party.”

Broadside was released in 2012 and produced by John Leckie. It gave the band their first Top 20 in the UK Official Album Charts and features 12 songs including the BBC Radio 2 playlisted singles ‘Roll The Woodpile Down’ and ‘10,000 Miles Away’.

Support on all dates will come from Sam Sweeney with his band. Sam is a veteran of the mighty Bellowhead and former artistic director of the National Folk Youth Ensemble. He recently released his second solo album Unearth Repeat.

Bellowhead

Bellowhead formed in 2004 and after 12 amazing years, they called it a day in 2016. In their active years they played to thousands of people at festivals and on tour, recorded 5 studio albums (selling over a quarter of a million copies), were the proud recipients of 2 x silver discs and won a staggering 8 x BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Fans are sure to delight in the news that one of the planet’s most exciting, joyous and brilliant live bands are set to reunite for a special one-off tour in Autumn 2022.

Tickets are on sale from today and can be purchased HERE.

Bellowhead November 2022 tour (support from Sam Sweeney):

10 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
11 OXFORD New Theatre
12 LECEISTER De Montfort Hall
13 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
14 LONDON Royal Albert Hall
15 BRIGHTON Dome
16 SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
17 IPSWICH Regent Theatre
18 BATH Forum
20 PLYMOUTH Pavilions
21 CARDIFF St David’s Hall
21 BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
22 NEWCASTLE O2 City Hall
23 NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
25 HARROGATE Convention Centre
26 LIVERPOOL Philharmonic
27 SHEFFIELD City Hall
28 MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

bellowhead.co.uk
www.samsweeneymusic.com

Tour flyer

