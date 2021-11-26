Brighton restaurant offers cut-price version of notorious gold plated steak
A Brighton restaurant has recreated an eye-wateringly expensive dish which has become a social media sensation – but is offering it at a small fraction of the price.
Nusret Gökçe – better known as Salt Bae – charges up to £1,450 for a gold plated steak at his new Knightsbridge restaurant, Nusr-Et.
The steak has been widely derided for its insane price tag, and the restaurant itself given a string of bad reviews by customers.
But for those who like the idea of a 24 carat steak, the Old Bank Steak Taverna & Bar in St George’s Road, Kemp Town, is offering its own version for £100.
While that is still a steep price, it can be shared between two or three people – and includes a donation to the Brighton Table Tennis Club.
Owner Stephen Logue said: “Our Tomahawk Steak is pure Irish beef which is covered in edible 24 carat gold foil…deliciously good for two or three people to share.”
