It’ll be cold and it’ll feel freezing, weather forecasters warn

The weather is due to turn colder and much windier as Storm Arwen sweeps across the country tomorrow (Saturday 27 November).

Brighton and Hove is just outside the area covered by Met Office weather warnings for wind and snow, thanks in part to the protection provided by the South Downs.

But the chilly temperatures locally are expected to drop even further over the weekend to 1C (33F to 34F) – and as the wind picks up it will probably feel below freezing.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach more than 25mph, with gusts of more than 45mph at times tomorrow afternoon and evening. The wind is expected to come from the north to north west.

From lunchtime tomorrow there is a chance of light rain at times, with the cloud thinning overnight, while Sunday looks likely to be dry.

The outlook in much of the rest of the country is colder and windier with “yellow” snow and ice warnings in place.

Brighton and Hove City Council is likely to activate its “severe weather emergency protocol” (SWEP).

The council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee received a report earlier this week which said: “This activates when the temperature feels like 0C for one night. SWEP will also open where possible on an ‘amber’ weather warning. The SWEP service offers overnight shelter to rough sleepers.

“Community and third sector organisations working with rough sleepers within the city are involved in ensuring that rough sleepers are informed when the service is open and how to access. The service is open to all rough sleepers regardless of local connection.”

The council said on its website: “If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, contact Streetlink with the details and the information will be passed on to an outreach worker.”

The Streetlink website is at www.streetlink.org.uk.