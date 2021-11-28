Boo are you? 5 previous times Brighton & Hove Albion fans have booed the team off the pitch.

Albion boss Graham Potter said he was perplexed by Seagulls fans booing his team off as the match ended against Leeds – it’s happened before and quite recently too.

1) v Cardiff at home 16 April 2019.

17th Albion had lost at home by 0-5 scoreline to Bournemouth by just three days earlier and were expected to beat 18th place Cardiff. They lost 0-2 and gave the Bluebirds a chance of catching them. It all worked out ok – as as every Albion fan actually cheered Crystal Palace a few weeks later as they stopped Cardiff’s momentum.

2) v Millwall at home 12 December 2014

With Albion 23rd in the Championship table it was widely considered Sami Hyypia would get it right against the Lions. He got it wrong and seemed to sulk in the dugout for most of the remaining 75 minutes after Millwall had scored. Boos rang out long before the final whistle Apart from a brief cameo at the young Seagulls Christmas party a few days later we never saw him again.

3 v Grimsby 28 September 2002

Although starting well with a win Burnley, Martin Hinshelwood’s Albion could only muster one more point, at hone to Coventry a few days later. It Albion’s first seaon above tier 3, in what was then Division One ( now the Championship) in ten years, and the Seagulls were rock bottom . The South stand’s displeasure at dear old Withdean was aired with an almost military style operation at the final whistle. As Hinch hobbled off, almost apologetically for that long walk back to the dressing room. Not long after Steve Coppell almost saved the day – before Albion were, almost ironically, relegated at Grimsby in May 2003.

4 v Kidderminster Harriers 28 August 2000

After all the hype and money spent the Seagulls who were favourites to win Division 3 ( League 2) had failed miserably at Southend on the opening, Michel Kuipers look away now. On a bank holiday Monday at Withdean, the Seagulls were beaten by Jan Molby’s Kidderminster who today no longer exist, in their previous form at least.

Micky Adams was left in no doubt that he should up his game and was less polite about being booed than Graham Potter has been, so far in his post match interviews.

Adams Albion team were Division Three champions 10 months later.

Incidentally Dean Bennett scored Harriers second that day then transversed his name and became one of Albion’s photographers. (Not really of course)

5) Barry Lloyd v various opponents for the latter part of 1993

Poor old Barry ran the club administration and picked the team. Although Martin Hinshelwood took training most days. Albion were in the wrong half of the Division 2 ( League 1) table after being relegated from the second tier the previous season. The clubs financial position and performances on the pitch, meant that at almost every home game loud boo’s were heard.

Then, the new owners a chap called Bill Archer , former chairman Greg Stanley and their chief executive David Bellotti, endeared themselves to the Goldstone faithful in December 1993, by sacking Lloyd and replacing him with superstar Liam Brady and ex Albion favourite Gerry Ryan as his assistant

The booing stopped for a few months, at least until Brady and Ryan left, in October 1995, the Goldstone was sold, Albion were 92nd and in danger of being relegated from the entire football league, with no where to play- now that’s a reason to boo.

So is being 8th in the Premier League one place above Manchester United and playing in a superb modern a stadium with a eight full internationals on the pitch a reason to boo the team as they leave the pitch after a hard fought draw?

Sadly some Albion fans appear to be harbouring ideas above their station. Did Johnny come lately?