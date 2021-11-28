Celebrating our incredible and resilient small businesses

This week I celebrated our incredible and resilient small businesses with the Small Business Saturday campaign roadshow which came to our city to shine a spotlight on our entrepreneurs and local businesses.

Local business can sign up for free support and profile from Small Business Saturday and to access training and advice at smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com.

I remained dedicated to our local economy and its recovery – and small businesses are critical to this success and at the heart of both our local economy and tourism offer.

I’ve always been clear that our city can thrive and has so much to offer. Contributing so much to the unique feel and fabric of the city, can we imagine a Brighton and Hove without the North Laine, the Lanes and wonderful parades?

As our city continues to face down austerity, a crushing pandemic and the long shadow of Brexit, small business are incredibly important to our local economy, keeping jobs and money circulating in the local area.

Support for our local businesses is vital as the pandemic continues to affect the city – so our commitment to the recovery of the local economy also links to our culture, arts and tourism recovery plans which are being led by those sectors.

With over 750 businesses now also signed up to pay the living wage, our local businesses are at the centre of our economic recovery and future innovation.

The Small Business Saturday event is also about supporting businesses on some of the key issues such as reducing waste, reusing materials and using local supply chains.

Locally, the city council supports this work with the Business and Intellectual Property Centre in the Jubilee Library.

It’s a fantastic resource – a dedicated space offering advice to established businesses and business start-ups, with free access to market research databases and opportunities to learn from local and national business leaders.

With the Christmas season approaching, there’s another fantastic reason to shop local and support our small businesses.

And with the opening of the city’s first Christmas market on Friday (26 November), I’m dedicated to seeing our city’s economy go from strength to strength.

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty is the Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.