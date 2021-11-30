£2m in emergency funding granted to Brighton and Hove arts organisations



Grants totalling more than £2 million have been granted to dozens of arts organisations in Brighton and Hove in the latest round of emergency government funding.

The Culture Recovery Fund this month announced which organisations would be getting money from its continuity support and emergency resource support funding rounds.

The biggest recipient was Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, which received £446,000 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The next biggest grants went to Yes/No Productions, the home of STOMP (£180,000), Otherplace Productions, which runs The Warren (£155,001) and Komedia (£123,500), with the other 21 organisations being awarded five-figure sums.

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive, Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival said: “Since re-opening our doors in September we realise how fortunate we are to still be here, though recovery from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic will be long and challenging.

“We’ve been delighted to welcome audiences back to our venue, but there is still some way to go before everyone feels confident about coming out to live indoor events.

“We are enormously grateful to receive this additional funding so we can continue to deliver great events safely as we go into the winter season.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: “This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride and promoting good health.

“It’s a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives.”

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.