CLT DRP announce 2022 UK tour that finishes with hometown gig in Brighton

Hot on the heels of support dates with Svalbard and Heriot, Brighton-based feminist electro-punk trio CLT DRP are delighted to announce an extensive run of 2022 UK headline tour dates (see below for listings) with tickets on sale now.

The band will also support Maybeshewill on their forthcoming London show at Islington Assembly Hall on 15th December 2021.

Alongside the tour dates, the band are pleased to reveal a special live video for their exclusive cover version of Dolly Parton’s track ‘Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That’.

The cover is taken from the ltd. edition cassette version of their latest single ‘Ownership’ which is out now via Small Pond, and available to purchase HERE as an exclusive bundle.

Commenting on the song choice, the band said: “We love Dolly—she’s an icon in all the best ways, and we just wanted the challenge of rehashing something as cheeky as this song. There’s always a playfulness to what we do and this particular Dolly song resonated with us, and we wanted to give it the bite that it deserves in a kind of filthy CLT DRP chaos way. Plus the live session was filmed so well, by the one and only Sam Morris (Avocado Baby Media) so we hope you find it fun.”

Spending the last 18 months finding their feet as individuals and as a collective band again, latest single ‘Ownership’ is the first look at new material from the band since the release of their rave-reviewed debut album ‘Without The Eyes’ in 2020, and sees a further evolution of their eclectic, experimental approach to fusing electronic and punk music in boundary breaking fashion.

Somewhere between EDM inspired electro-punk and quasi-satirical female pop, the new single delves deeper into their ever-changing sonic world, with guitarist Scott revealing influence from Mr. Oizo’s seminal hit ‘Flat Beat’.

Upon release, ‘Ownership’ was made John Kennedy’s X-Posure Hot One on Radio X, and also enjoyed support from Spotify’s The Punk List, Fresh Finds: Rock, and Post Punk 2k playlists.

Formed in 2017, the band released their debut album ‘Without The Eyes’ on Small Pond Records in August 2020 to a surge of press and radio support from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6music, Radio X, Riot Act Podcast, and many more, leading to early support slots with JOHN and Saint Agnes.

‘Ownership’ is out now via Small Pond Records

CLT DRP Live Dates:

15.12.21 – London, Islington Assembly Hall ^

18.12.21 – Bristol, The Exchange *

14.01.22 – Aldershot, West End Centre

15.01.22 – Ramsgate, Ramsgate Music Hall

27.01.22 – Norwich, Norwich Rock Fest

28.01.22 – Leicester, Firebug

29.01.22 – Keighley, The Exchange Arts Centre

30.01.22 – Newcastle, Head Of Steam

31.01.22 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

01.02.22 – Stafford, Redrum

02.02.22 – Derby, The Hairy Dog

03.02.22 – Worcester, Drummonds

04.02.22 – Darwen, Sunbird Records

05.02.22 – Sheffield, Record Junkee

06.02.22 – Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

10.02.22 – Bournemouth, The Anvil

11.02.22 – Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle

12.02.22 – Plymouth, Underground

13.02.22 – Cardiff, The Moon

14.02.22 – Bath, Moles

16.02.22 – Brighton, Green Door Store

^ w/ Maybeshewill

* w/ Svalbard + Heriot

Tickets on sale now: https://linktr.ee/cltdrp