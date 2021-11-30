DITZ announce headline UK & France tour including Brighton date

Hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ have announced that they will be heading out on tour next Spring. They will be playing nine concerts through the UK, before heading across the English Channel to play no less than seven gigs in France. This is on the back of their brand new single ‘The Warden’ which you can locate HERE.

‘The Warden’ comes with an accompanying video which you can watch HERE. This new tune is from their upcoming debut album ‘The Great Regression’ which will see the light of day on Alcopop Records.

If you can’t wait until next year for your DITZ live fix, then you should head along to The Piper in St. Leonards-on-Sea on Friday 10th December as the band will be performing on the same bill as The Psychotic Monks. You can purchase your tickets for that concert HERE.

The headline date for Brighton as part of the 2022 UK & France tour will take place at The Hope & Ruin on Friday 25th March 2022 and the concert has been organised by local promoters LOUT. You can purchase your tickets for this gig HERE or from your usual ticket agency. See flyer below for list of other dates.

DITZ are:

Cal – Vocals

Anton – Guitar

Caleb – Bass

Sam – Drums

Jack – Guitar

For further information on DITZ, visit their official website ditzband.com or visit their ‘linktree’ which includes links to purchase concert tickets – Click HERE.