Covid booster jab take-up lags in Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest rates of over-50s having booster jabs, according to estimates from the NHS.

Fewer than three in five over-50s have had their third coronavirus vaccination locally, with health chiefs estimating that the total is now just over 50,000.

The take-up rate is 55.8 per cent, although it is higher among older age groups, in particular, the over-70s.

Only about 60 council areas – or less than a fifth – had a lower take-up rate out of more than 300 districts across the country.

The take-up rate was higher in about 250 areas. In neighbouring Adur, for instance, the take-up rate was 68.4 per cent.

The figures include booster jabs given up to Sunday 28 November.

Over-50s have been able to have a top-up dose of the covid-19 vaccine since September when the NHS began its national booster jab campaign.

And since then, over-40s have become eligible for a booster too, even before the omicron variant of the virus was recorded in Britain.

Health and care staff are among other groups able to have their booster jab as well as over-16s and those with underlying health conditions that leave them at higher risk from the virus.