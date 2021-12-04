Teen goes missing from Hove

A teenager has gone missing from Hove, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 4 December).

The force said: “Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who has gone missing from Hove.

“Eris Syla, 17, was last seen at 1.40pm on Thursday 2 December.

“He is white, slim, 5ft 7in, with cropped black hair, and was wearing a dark grey tracksuit and light grey padded coat.

“Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1401 of 02/12.”