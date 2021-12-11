Police ask for help to find wanted man from Brighton

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a wanted man from Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Drue Hudson, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

“Hudson, 24, of no fixed address, was recalled to prison at the beginning of December and has been unlawfully at large after failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 December.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 887 of 08/11.”