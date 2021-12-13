Bikeshare membership price goes up



The cost of an annual membership to Brighton’s BTN BikeShare scheme will change next month.

From Monday, 17 January, the price of an annual membership will increase by £5 from £72 a year to £77 a year. Corporate discounts on annual memberships will also rise by £5.

This is the first time since the scheme opened in September 2017 that the cost of annual membership has increased.

This still means that users with an annual membership can still enjoy 30 minutes of ride time for just 21p a day. This still represents excellent value for money.

The price of the scheme’s Easy Rider payment option remains unchanged at 3p per minute plus a £1 unlock fee.

BTN BikeShare remains one of the most popular forms of travel around Brighton & Hove for residents, visitors and commuters with a choice of 563 bikes docked at 86 hubs across the city.

In the 12 Months to 31 October 2021, BTN BikeShare bikes were rented more than 336,000 times and covered over 811,000 miles.

Since the scheme began, users have cycles over 3.4 million miles

A planned reorganisation of the scheme will also see the introduction of electric bikes in 2023.