Fans face crash delays on way to Brighton and Hove Albion match

Football fans and commuters faced delays after a crash at the junction of the A23 and A27 as well as a “police incident” between Woodingdean and Falmer.

Traffic queued for miles on the A23 southbound after a three-car crash shortly before 5pm today (Wednesday 15 December).

One driver said that the road was partially blocked and delays of almost half an hour were reported.

Separately, the BBC reported a “police incident” on the B2123 Falmer Road between Woodingdean and Falmer during the rush hour.

The area was expected to be busy anyway because Brighton and Hove Albion are due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Amex Stadium.

The Premier League match is due to kick off at 7.30pm.