Councillors revoke Brighton pizza parlour’s late-night licence

A Brighton pizza parlour has lost its late-night licence after breaking a number of licensing conditions.

My Yummie Pizza, in Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, is no longer allowed to trade after 11pm.

The decision was made by a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel after a review hearing held at the request of Sussex Police.

The takeaway’s owner, Khaled Mohamed, 53, has held a late-night licence since July last year and, since then, Sussex Police said, there had been a series of licensing breaches.

The pizza parlour was found trading after its permitted hours without a licence, it had no working security cameras – a licence requirement – and neighbours complained about anti-social behaviour there.

In September, Mr Mohamed was granted a later licence for deliveries only.

But the licensing panel was told that, in the same month, police officers swabbed surfaces at the premises for traces of drugs after receiving “intelligence”.

Five of the eight swabs indicated that there had been “bulk” amounts of cocaine on two toilet seats, a cistern, a shelf and a sink in the customer toilets.

Sussex Police also said that it was investigating a fight between Mr Mohamed’s son and a former member of staff.

At the licensing panel review hearing, on Friday 10 December, Mr Mohamed said that he had fired a member of staff suspected of using drugs.

He said that he had also removed all flat surfaces from the toilets to deter drug users.

His actions were not enough to win over the panel made up of three councillors who said that they did not find Mr Mohamed’s explanations “credible or persuasive in all the circumstances”.

The three councillors – Carmen Appich, Lizzie Deane, and Clare Moonan – said that Mr Mohamed had received “yellow cards” previously but had still not complied with the licensing conditions.

The panel said: “The licence holder has shown a lack of awareness of his responsibilities as a licence holder and has failed to operate his licence in a responsible manner in accordance with the terms and conditions on the licence.

“Regrettably, the panel does not have confidence in his ability to promote the licensing objectives going forward.

“We are concerned that if the premises continues to trade beyond 11pm, there is a strong likelihood of the licensing objectives being further undermined.

“The panel thus agree with the police and licensing authority that the only appropriate step in this case in order to promote the licensing objectives is to revoke the licence.”

Mr Mohamed has 21 days to appeal – from the date of the decision – before his late trading licence is revoked.