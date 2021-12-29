Premier League Match Day 19 – Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion

Yves Bissouma returns to the Seagulls starting line and Alexis Mac Allister keeps his starting place.

Solly March also makes a rare start as Enock Mwepu drops to the bench.

Danny Welbeck is also among the substitutes although Albion are without Leandro Trossard.

Tariq Lamptey returns to Stamford Bridge to help Brighton in their quest for a result against the third-place Blues.

For Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku was due to make his first start since October, having returned as a sub as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday (26 December).