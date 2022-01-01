Man held after woman sprayed with ‘noxious substance’ in Portslade

A man has been arrested after a woman was sprayed with a “noxious substance” in Portslade this morning (Saturday 1 January).

The woman has been taken to hospital after she was attacked in Brasslands Drive shortly before 11am.

At 3pm Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a woman who was sprayed with a noxious substance at an address in Brasslands Drive, Portslade, at 10.53am on Saturday 1 January.

“The police, fire and ambulance service are currently at the scene and the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“A man has been arrested and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

“No one else has been harmed and there is no threat to the public.

“Any witnesses to the incident are asked to report online or ring 101, quoting reference 742 of 01/01.”

A doctor who carried out an acid attack Brighton, Milad Rouf, had his jail sentence increased just over a fortnight ago by judges in the Court of Appeal.

Rouf, 26, threw acid in the face of his ex-girlfriend, Rym Alaoui, when the junior hospital doctor answered the door at her Brighton home. She suffered life-changing injuries.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and four years on licence at Lewes Crown Court in October.

But the Court of Appeal increased Rouf’s sentence to 15 years in prison and four years on extended licence.