Missing woman may be in Brighton, say police

A missing woman may be in Brighton, according to Sussex Police.

The force asked the public to keep an eye out for 39-year-old Katrina Chivers, from Bexhill.

Although she was last seen there on Wednesday (29 December), there was a possible sighting in West Street, Brighton, at about 5.30pm.

She was said by police to have links to Brighton and Hove as well as to Shoreham and Worthing.

The police issued a new photo, above, having originally issued the photo below, as they stepped up efforts to find her.

She was described as having orange/yellow hair and a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a green jumper with black trousers, black coat and black trainers or shoes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 646 of 29/12.