Premier League Match Day 21 – Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls take on Everton at Goodison – a place they have not won during the Premier League era

Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu return to the starting line up at the expense of Solly March and Jakob Moder who both drop to the bench.

Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey are also among the Albion substitutes.

Everton have been out of action since Thursday 16 December, with their last three matches called off as a result of coronavirus outbreaks and injury issues.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is due to make a return – his first appearance since August when he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Amex.