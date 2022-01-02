Premier League Match Day 21 – Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
The Seagulls take on Everton at Goodison – a place they have not won during the Premier League era
Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu return to the starting line up at the expense of Solly March and Jakob Moder who both drop to the bench.
Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey are also among the Albion substitutes.
Everton have been out of action since Thursday 16 December, with their last three matches called off as a result of coronavirus outbreaks and injury issues.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin is due to make a return – his first appearance since August when he scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Amex.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.