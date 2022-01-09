Brighton & Hove Albion drawn away at Tottenham in FA Cup 4th round

UPDATED

Albion will travel to Spurs in the FA Cup 4th round early next month after beating West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns yesterday (Saturday 8 January).

The clubs last met in the competition in 2005 – and incredibly that was the first and only time so far that the two clubs have met in the tournament.

Albion have an outstanding Premier League fixture still to be arranged against Spurs.

Their scheduled match at the Amex on Sunday 12 December was postponed because of the coronavirus.

The last 32 in the FA Cup are due to play each other from Friday 4 February to Monday 7 February.

After Cambridge United knocked out Newcastle yesterday, the League One club will host Luton Town, the Championship side managed by Nathan Jones.

National League North side Kidderminster Harriers will host West Ham United.

Playing in football’s sixth tier, Kidderminster are the lowest-ranked team left in the Cup.

Another non-league side, Boreham Wood, visit the Championship leaders Bournemouth.

Manchester City were drawn to host Fulham, Chelsea are home to Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool will play Cardiff City at Anfield.

Manchester United or Aston Villa will host Middlesbrough while Nottingham Forest’s reward for beating Arsenal this afternoon (Sunday 9 January) is a home draw against Leicester City.