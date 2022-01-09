Knock-on effects of Brighton and Hove bin strike felt in neighbouring areas

The knock-on effects of the bin strike in Brighton and Hove are being felt in neighbouring areas, with more strike dates in Eastbourne and a ballot in Adur and Worthing.

It comes as demand remains strong for drivers with an HGV (heavy goods vehicle) licence, inflating market rates of pay,

The GMB union, which helped rubbish and recycling staff to better pay, terms and conditions in Brighton and Hove in the autumn, said: “Refuse collectors in Adur and Worthing are to vote on industrial action.

“Refuse collectors in Eastbourne are to take their third day of industrial action tomorrow (Monday 10 January) in a dispute over pay and conditions.

“Further strike dates have now been announced from Friday 14 January to Friday 28 January which will see up to 50,000 household affected.

“Meanwhile, a consultative ballot for refuse collectors in nearby Adur and Worthing will close on Monday 19 January.

“GMB refuse collectors in Brighton successfully won improved pay, terms and conditions after a long-running strike at the end of last year.”

GMB branch secretary Mark Turner said: “Refuse collectors across the south coast feel angry and unappreciated.

“They do a dirty and difficult job and should get the respect and pay they deserve – that’s all GMB members are asking for.

“No one seems to notice refuse collectors until they find their bins unemptied and the streets strewn with rubbish. Unfortunately, that’s what is about to happen.

“Adur and Worthing council would do well to listen to the concerns of our members, rather than fight the inevitable like neighbouring Eastbourne Council.”