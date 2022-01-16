There’s a ‘Happy Mantra’ at Yur Mum gig in Hove

YUR MUM + HONEYBADGER + WARNING SIGNAL – CELLAR BAR, THE BRUNSWICK, HOVE 14.1.22

We are keeping it local tonight with a trip to The Brunswick in Hove, where hard rock duo Yur Mum have made the short trip from London down to the coast for this their first show of 2022 and what better way to start than the cosy Cellar Bar at the Brunswick.

There are three bands on the bill, and shortly after 8pm, things kick off nicely with local alt-rock three-piece Warning Signal, comprising Eva Sheldrake on guitar and vocals, Evie Montague bass and Milo Hemsley on drums. It’s a big night for Eva as it is also her 18th birthday. Talk about pressure!

Warning Signal’s sound mixes metal guitar riffage with sweet melodic vocals. Unfortunately, the band were slightly let down tonight by the vocals being a little too low in the mix, which took away from the overall performance. Highlights of the entertaining ten-song set were ‘Vultures’, which had a Smashing Pumpkins feel, the Destroy Boys cover of ‘Honey I’m Home’ and their final number ‘6’, which went down a treat with the packed tight crowd.

Warning Signal definitely have a spark, but it just needs igniting a little. They are a new young outfit that are currently finding their way in the world and so given a little time they will be able to burst out of their shells and show us all what they are really made of. A few more gigs under their belt would make all the difference! They are certainly ones to keep an eye on for the future and tonight it was overall an enjoyable set and a decent start to the night.

Warning Signal setlist:

‘Exorcist’

‘Vultures’

‘Honey, I’m Home’

‘Devil’

‘Hex’

‘Nightmare’

‘Brat’

‘Jinx’

‘Purgatory’

‘6’

Next to hit the stage just after 9pm were another Brighton three-piece Honeybadger, composed of brothers Eddie (guitar, vocals) and Joe (drums), with Luca completing the line-up on bass.

They grab my interest straight away as they blast through a cover of Together PANGEER’s ‘Snake Dog’. They’re a sweet mix of alt-rock/garage rock with post-grunge looks and Eddie’s playing, reminding me of Mark Keds during his Senseless Things era, which is a massive plus in my book. They steam through a hi-energy set of eleven tunes demolishing my poor eardrums in the process.

It’s hard to pick highlights, but ‘Take Me Away’ and closing track ‘It’s All There For You’ were both absolute bangers. Their latest single, ‘Breathe In’, is available on the usual streaming platforms and definitely worth a listen to.

A pretty flawless set delivered with a lot of energy and bags of passion, and a band I’ll definitely be seeing again in the future.

Honeybadger setlist:

‘Snake Dog’ (Together PANGEER cover)

‘If We Make It’

‘Breathe In’

‘Take Me Away’

‘Top Of The List’

‘Long Fall Down’

‘Part Of The Plan’

‘Tell Me Now’

‘He Said’

‘Gun Crazy’ (Drenge cover)

‘It’s All There For You’

Yur Mum are pure professionals at nailing shows like this, and just after 10pm, that’s precisely what they do. The London duo (by way of Brazil) have been destroying lucky punters hearing with their delicious blend of punk edged hard rock for a few years now, making a name for themselves up and down the country. They’ve played with the likes of Vice Squad, Maid Of Ace, Kirk Brandon, Healthy Junkies and Hands Off Gretel, to name but a few, all the while honing their craft.

Yur Mum is Anelise on bass and vocals and Fabio on drums, and for a two-piece, they create an imposing sound which in this venue with its low ceilings is truly bone-crushing.

This evening they hit us with a set leaning heavily on their latest offering, last year’s ‘Tropical Fuzz’ LP (their first as a duo). Opening with the powerhouse ‘Kiss And Tell’ and then bombarding us with a further ten slabs of rock, all the while Anelise making good use of the small space on the stage prowling from end to end and out into the crowd.

They leave the best for last, and we get a superb trio with the real buzzing ‘Happy Mantra’, the fast punk of ‘Sweatshop’ and final number ‘Je Ne Sais Pas’, which sounds like Motorhead on speed if that is even possible.

Yur Mum are always a joy to see and tonight was no exception. They’re next in Brighton for the ‘Lips Can Kill 2’ tour, and you can catch them along with Healthy Junkies, Pollypikpocketz and Tokyo Taboo at the Prince Albert in Brighton on the 6th of March – miss it at your peril.

Yur Mum setlist:

‘Kiss And Tell’

‘What Do U Want’

‘Dig Deep’

‘Tropical Fuzz’

‘Banana Republic’

‘Black Rainbow’

‘Crazy’

‘Doors’

‘Happy Mantra’

‘Sweatshop’

‘Je Ne Sais Pas’

