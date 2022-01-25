Struggling community centre ordered to restore listed font



The owners of a community centre based in a deconsecrated church have hit out at the council after being told they must move its font back into the church from the garden.

Errol and Joanne Barrett moved the font after buying the Grade II listed St Augustine’s Church in 2014.

The couple have faced an uphill struggle converting the church, with major setbacks from both Brexit and the covid pandemic almost halting their plans.

The couple even sold the family home to fund the conversion, and over the last 18 months Mrs Barrett has been suffering from long covid.

The centre is now open as the St Augustine’s Arts and Events Centre and is beginning to thrive – but Mr Barrett says there is simply no money to spare to move the font back into the building.

He also said he was not aware that moving it into the garden would be a problem – and has slammed the council for intervening in this way at a time when the centre needs support.

Mr Barrett said: “The centre is a community asset, catering for the needs of everybody in the community which is very diverse, very different to how it used to be 30 years ago.

“Now we are out of lockdown and trying to build it up again.”

The church’s previous owners got planning permission to convert the church into a community centre, and its hall into flats, in 2012 – and there was no mention of the font.

Mr Barrett said: “When planning was approved, there was no mention of anything to do with the font. It was in the back corner there and we took the whole thing out as the church had been deconsecrated, so it wasn’t needed.

“We didn’t throw the font away – it’s still on site, we simply moved it, not knowing we were doing anything wrong.

“We had nothing in writing about a font from a planning perspective.

“The stonemasons said it will last another 150 years, so what’s the problem?

“We didn’t know anything about this notice. It’s now at a time when we are trying to get back on our feet.

“Where am I going to get the money from? Surely my priority should be getting the mortgage paid? There’s just not enough money.

The council should be helping us because the services we provide save them thousands of pounds.

“We have had no help whatsoever in terms of funding from the council, from the Arts Council or English Heritage.

“The council should be supporting us and not punishing us.”

A council spokesman said: “In summer 2018 we were advised that the baptismal font had been removed from within the church and relocated in the garden.

“As the building is Grade II listed, consent is required to remove such fixtures.

“In addition to this the font had become exposed to the elements and therefore the prospect of damage was a concern.

“We only served an enforcement notice after trying unsuccessfully to engage with relevant parties to get the font put back inside.

“We followed the necessary procedures and there was a right to appeal the notice.

“We remain open to speaking with any interested parties directly to try and resolve the current situation without the need for further enforcement measures.”