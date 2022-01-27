Police hunt robber with links to Brighton

Police are hunting a man who was jailed for robbery and who has links to Brighton.

Liam McGuicken, 39, is wanted for recall to prison, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 27 January).

The force said: “Police in Sussex are searching for 39-year-old Liam McGuicken, who is wanted for recall to prison.

“McGuicken was released from prison in July 2021 part way through an eight-year sentence for robbery.

“He is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo of a heart and ‘Mum and Dad’ on his right arm.

“In Sussex, he has links to Brighton and Hove, Shoreham, Lancing, Goring and Littlehampton.

“Outside Sussex his previous connections have included Fareham, Chatham, Suffolk and London.

“If you see McGuicken or know where he is, do not approach him but contact the police on 999 or 101, quoting Sussex serial 289 of 27/01.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”