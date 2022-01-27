Police investigating Hangleton crash renew their appeal for witnesses, video and information

Police investigating a crash in Hangleton at the weekend have renewed their appeal for witnesses, video and information.

The crash left a 31-year-old local man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was on foot when he was hit in Buckley Close, off Chichester Close, Hove, on Saturday morning (22 January).

Sussex Police said: “Police are continuing to appeal for information or video footage of a serious collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at around 10.45am on Saturday 22 January.

“A 31-year-old man remains in hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

“Anyone who has information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Hourglass.”

Buckley Close and Chichester Close were closed from the corner of Hangleton Way as the emergency services dealt with the crash and the immediate aftermath.

Buckley Close remained closed until the evening while forensic experts, including specialist crash investigators, gathered evidence at the scene.