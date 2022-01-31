Supersuckers to play two shows in Brighton

The Supersuckers promotional posters for their forthcoming two Brighton shows at The Prince Albert on Sunday 27th March 2022, proclaim them as “The greatest rock n roll band in the world” and indeed that’s what the band claim themselves! Could they be right?

At a time when many alternative rock bands were either filtering hard rock tropes through a filter of irony (such as Urge Overkill, Big Chief, and Redd Kross) or reworking them into grunge (like Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, or Stone Temple Pilots), the Supersuckers stood out as a band who approached their music with tongue firmly in cheek while still making it clear they loved arena-ready hard rock, both for its absurdity and for its punch-to-the-gut power. Supersuckers – The Greatest Band In The World (spreading evil since 1988).

The events are being put on by ‘An Alternative Gathering’ promoters and they have certainly pulled out all of the stops as they have lined up some decent special guests for the two appearances.

For the matinee show on 27th March, which begins at 1:45pm in the afternoon, Supersuckers will be joined by The Hip Priests and The Electric Shakes.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team reported on The Hip Priests boisterous performance at The Pipeline back in August 2019

The Electric Shakes website proclaims thus: “Kick ass dirty boogie and garage rock n roll. Reeking of smokey bars and beer drenched floors. Shake ’em up!!! A true force to be reckoned with live and what the term ‘power trio’ was meant to represent. the electric shakes – if the MC5 had a baby, raised it on Bon Scott’s AC/DC and some downtuned heavy boogie, and let it run feral looking for a party”.

Check them out on Bandcamp HERE and learn more about Dorset’s primal rock’n’rollers HERE.

For the evening show on 27th March, which begins at 6:45pm in the evening, Supersuckers will be joined by The Blue Carpet Band and The Suicide Notes.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team last reported on The Blue Carpet Band concert at Patterns in Brighton last November

The Suicide Notes are purveyors of UK Gutter-trash rock n’ roll, with buzzsaw guitars and raw nicotine-soaked vocals, rock ‘n’ roll swagger, and whiskey on the rocks. The illegitimate sons of punk and sleaze, conceived on a bed of red wine, cigarettes, and back alley attitude. Check out their recorded material on their Bandcamp page HERE and learn more about them from their website HERE.

Check out the Supersuckers work on Bandcamp HERE and find out more about the Supersuckers at supersuckers.com