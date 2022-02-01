Brighton firefighters called out to help rescue dogs from burning mobile home

Firefighters from Brighton were asked to help colleagues rescue dogs from a burning mobile home yesterday morning (Monday 31 January).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service rescued two dogs from the fire which started when a heater was accidentally knocked over and set bedding alight.

The fire service said yesterday: “At 9.58am East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to attend a mobile home on The Street, Offham, following reports of a fire.

“Firefighters from Lewes and Preston Circus, Brighton, attended.

“Firefighters rescued two dogs from the mobile home and used breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

“A heater had been knocked over and nearby bedding caught alight.

“Once the fire had been extinguished, crews carried out a home safety visit and issued fire safety advice to nearby occupants of the area.”