Man stabbed during midnight robbery

A man was stabbed by a gang of robbers who set on him at midnight in Brighton.

Officers were called to Melbourne Street last night to reports of a man having been stabbed.

The victim, who was left with minor injuries, pointed out three suspects passing by the end of the road to police officers as they gave him first aid.

Officers gave chase and after a short chase on foot all three were detained in nearby Roundhill Crescent – less than ten minutes after the 999 call was received.

A search of the area using a police dog also found a knife close to the scene that matched the description given by the victim.

Two 23-year-old men from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 16-year-old boy, also from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug.

All three have been released on conditional bail.