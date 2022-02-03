BREAKING NEWS

Planners give verdict on Hove seafront beach huts selling food and drink

Beach huts serving food and drink on Hove seafront can stay for three more years.

Councillors voted to extend the temporary planning permission for the huts by Rockwater, in Kingsway, after hearing support from the area’s councillors and the local MP.

The huts – or Shacks by the Shore – were installed on the seafront in June 2020 although they were closed during the lockdown last year.

Brighton and Hove City Council granted temporary planning permission to retain the huts for six more months last year but this expired on Friday 17 December.

Rockwater said that even though the huts were a temporary measure during the refurbishment of its main venue, they had proved popular in their own right.

Labour councillors Chris Henry and Carmen Appich, who represent Westbourne ward, backed the application when the Planning Committee met at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 2 February).

They said: “Although the shacks were created as a response to covid and lockdowns, and provided invaluable services for hot drinks which were greatly appreciated by the community at the time, it is undeniable that they have now evolved into a feature of the Hove seafront.

“Crucially, they remain loved and well-used by walkers, joggers, dog walkers and visitors alike.”

Hove MP Peter Kyle also wrote to support the application.

Jim Gowans, from the council’s Conservation Advisory Group, questioned the justification for extending the temporary permission for six times longer.

He was concerned about the harm to the Sackville Gardens conservation area.

Planning officials said that there were mitigating factors including the economic and public benefits of the shacks attracting people to the area and support from the heritage team.

Peter Kyle

Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh voted against the application. She criticised the way that the commercial application had been treated differently to Saltdean Sea and Surf Club’s request to put up a similar beach hut which the council rejected.

Councillor Fishleigh asked for a condition to lower one of the serving hatches at one of the huts to make it more accessible to wheelchair users, which received unanimous support.

She also raised concerns about the lack of a lift to Rockwater’s new roof terrace. A planning condition required a lift to be installed by Sunday 5 February.

Councillor Fishleigh said: “I think it’s outrageous that they haven’t put in their lift yet. They come back to us and ask for additional favours and we have to put our foot down at some point, don’t we?”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald was also concerned about disabled access to the shacks and main building.

She voted in favour of the extension and said: “The shacks have been great during lockdown. I’ve walked along there from Hove Lagoon for coffee or a snack and it is wonderful.

“What’s been recommended is a good idea as we’ve had complaints from disabled people that they can’t reach the counter. I hope they get their lift sorted out for upstairs.”

Labour councillor Daniel Yates said that Rockwater had improved the area and would continue to do so.

He said: “These shacks have been and continue to be a valued part of the changes we are seeing along that part of Hove and the seafront.

“I don’t feel they constitute a significant detriment to the assets they sit around.”

Councillor Yates agreed to ask Councillor Henry to discuss disabled access issues with Rockwater.

The company’s planning agent Luke Carter, director of Lewis and Co Planning, said that the pandemic, shortage of building materials and high demand for skilled construction workers had delayed the lift but work was now under way.

He said: “The groundworks have commenced and building regulations approval is being finalised at the moment. The lift will be complete as quickly as possible.”

