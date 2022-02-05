BREAKING NEWS

Brighton beware Enola Gay are on their way

Posted On 05 Feb 2022
Enola Gay are heading our way…………twice!

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) fans don’t need to read on, but if you enjoy your music on the gritty and loud side, then this post is for you……………..

Belfast-based Irish noise rock/post-punk 4-piece Enola Gay formed in late 2019. They produce socially aware vocals and offer up a bed of reverb-soaked buzzsaw guitar layered on top of a driving rhythm that draws as much inspiration from left-field electronica as it does from post-punk heroes of the late 70s.

Enola Gay’s unique sound has drawn widespread acclaim, culminating with them being chosen to perform at Ireland Music Week, Eurosonic, and SXSW for their 6th, 7th and 8th performances ever.

The Prince Albert will be hosting the first Enola Gay concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The 17th June 2020 saw the band unleash to the unsuspecting Joe Public their debut tune ‘The Birth of a Nation (Lockdown Session)’ which opens with:

Space-age times with stone-age minds
Modern-day slaves, no chains, institutionalised
Land founded on stealing and dealing
Resorts to shooting n’ looting
This is a sign of the times

They had tied the banner to the mast! They even got it remixed in October 2020. Roll the clocks forward a year and they dropped their 4 song ‘Gransha’ EP. The tracklisting reads: ‘Sofa Surfing’, ‘Scrappers’, ‘Salt’ and ‘Through Men’s Eyes’. Take a listen to these blistering tracks HERE.

Clearly, Enola Gay are out to spread their message as they are one of the acts that have been selected by The Great Escape for them to play live in Brighton this May – details HERE. However, if you want to stay very much ahead of the game, then the plan would be to head on down to The Prince Albert in Brighton on Friday 1st April as they are playing live (courtesy of local promoters LOUT) in the building and that’s no joke! Doors will swing open from 8pm.

Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

Check out Enola Gay’s YouTube channel HERE and find out more about them on Instagram or better still, visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Tour flyer

