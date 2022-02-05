FA Cup 4th Round- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 05 Feb 2022
Comment: 0
Albion go almost full strength as Robert Sanchez makes his first FA Cup start for the club
Neal Maupay starts up front Danny Welbeck is on the bench
Despite first meeting 1903 this is only the second FA Cup between the teams. The first coming in 2005.
Captain Lewis Dunk returns after over a month out through injury. Adam Lallana also starts for Albion
