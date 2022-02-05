BREAKING NEWS

FA Cup 4th Round- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 05 Feb 2022
By :
Comment: 0

Albion go almost full strength as Robert Sanchez makes his first FA Cup start for  the club

Neal Maupay starts up front Danny Welbeck is on the bench

Despite first meeting 1903 this is only the second FA Cup between the teams. The first coming in 2005.

Captain Lewis Dunk returns after over a month out through injury. Adam Lallana also starts for Albion

