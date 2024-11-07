Education watchdog Ofsted has rated the biggest secondary school in Brighton and Hove outstanding after a full inspection.

Five inspectors spent two days last month at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, in The Upper Drive, Hove, which has more than 2,500 pupils, including almost 700 sixth formers.

Their report said: “Pupils are immensely proud to attend this school and feel a strong sense of belonging. They extol the ethos and values of the school, as captured in the declaration ‘I am valued, I am valuable and I value others’.

“Pupils speak joyously about their school, appreciating the many wide and varied opportunities made available to them.

“Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are strongly motivated to learn and hold very positive attitudes towards their learning.

“The school has very high expectations of pupils’ academic achievements. Pupils achieve extremely well because they benefit from highly skilled and expert teaching. They develop wide-ranging knowledge and deep understanding of the subjects they learn.

“The school ensures that everyone is well prepared for life in modern Britain. Pupils say they are encouraged to respect and celebrate difference of all types and they do.

“Pupils enjoy an impressive array of extra-curricular activities. Very strong pastoral care provides exceptional support for pupils’ wellbeing.

“Pupils know that they have adults who will help them if they are struggling. They are hugely respectful of one another. Parents and carers hold highly positive views about the school.

“The school’s curriculum is highly ambitious. It is underpinned by the aim that all pupils will develop the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to be successful during their time in school and beyond.

“The school has adopted a consistent approach to the elements that should be included in each lesson. This means pupils know what to expect in every classroom.

“Pupils’ understanding is enriched when different subjects work together across the curriculum. For example, the same text ‘Black and British’ is taught in both English and history. This allows pupils to deepen their understanding of important information in different ways.

“The sixth-form curriculum is equally ambitious and builds on what pupils have studied in key stages 3 and 4. Students in the sixth form are challenged to achieve their best.

“Work produced by these students is of a high quality. This reflects how their knowledge and skills have built up over time.

“Students are well supported with their studies. They appreciate the care that they receive. They receive comprehensive careers advice and guidance. They are confident about their next steps in education, employment or training.

“Pupils settle quickly into their learning. Behaviour in lessons is exemplary. Pupils work with great effort, motivated by teachers who are experts in their subject.

“Pupils are curious and happily ask questions. In each subject, teachers carefully check pupils’ grasp of what they have learned. As a result, pupils develop very secure knowledge of the subjects they study. They consistently achieve highly in public examinations.

“Pupils with SEND achieve well. They successfully learn the curriculum alongside their peers. There are effective procedures to identify pupils’ needs. Teachers adapt their teaching for pupils with SEND using the information in their ‘pupil passports’.

“Reading is prioritised. Many pupils say that they enjoy reading. There is a range of opportunities for pupils to engage with a wide range of high-quality books. Effective support is in place for those who are not yet fluent readers.

“This school provides an extensive range of high-quality experiences for pupils’ wider development. Pupils are passionate about the opportunities provided to them. For example, they have lobbied for better lighting in local community areas.

“They spoke with passion about making a difference to others and giving generously of their time to those in need. Pupils annually experience the ‘Newman week’ where they participate in activities to develop their talents and interests.

“Pupils have many opportunities to contribute to the life of the school. Many are proud to be academy leaders and represent the school at a sporting elite level.

“This school ensures that pupils achieve all that they can academically. Beautifully balanced alongside this is an equal ambition that all pupils thrive in school and beyond.

“Staff are overwhelmingly positive and know that their workload is considered. Leadership at all levels and governance is uniformly strong. There is a tireless desire in this school to keep improving.”

Principal Claire Jarman said: “I am delighted to be finally able to share with you the report from our recent Ofsted visit. It’s official – we were judged outstanding in all categories.

“This result is a testament to the caritas, the excellence and the togetherness of staff, students, governors, parents and carers.

“Thank you for your continued support and partnership working with the school and college.

“Please congratulate and thank your children for their wonderful commitment and efforts and for living out our mission: ‘God is Love.’”