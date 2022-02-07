Synth-pop trio Nation Of Language show fans ‘A Way Forward’ with their ‘Presence’

NATION OF LANGUAGE + WINGS OF DESIRE – XOYO, LONDON 2.2.22

Tonight is the second time in just over a week that I’ve seen Wings Of Desire in a supporting role, and tonight they are appearing in London at the XOYO along with Nation Of Language. Wings Of Desire is the new project from Chloe Little and James Taylor, formerly of INHEAVEN. Now they were a fabulous live band and their self-titled album was rather awesome. The Brighton & Hove News Team were fortunate to have caught them playing live in Brighton on a number of occasions. The last of which was at The Haunt (now CHALK) back on 18th October 2017 – Read our report HERE.

I have to say that Wings Of Desire seem very much to be a headline band in waiting. I certainly wouldn’t want to be following them onstage! I hadn’t really noticed their drummer last time – he’s really good! He does backing vocals too. He’s clearly too clever for his own good. One of Wings Of Desire’s songs tonight is about getting older. I’m not entirely convinced that this is a subject this band is qualified to sing about!!!

Wings Of Desire setlist:

‘Runnin’

‘Be Here Now’

‘Chance Of A lifetime’

‘Better Late Than Never’

‘Choose A Life’

‘001’

Find out more at www.wingsofdesire.co

I must confess that I had rather mixed feelings about seeing Nation Of Language. I’d liked what I’d heard from them, but it did seem to be a bit too early 1980s influenced for my liking. My first impressions seem to prove me right: they have no drummer and are indeed, VERY early 1980s. I feel like I have suddenly stepped back into 1981. The first song, ‘Rush And Fever’ is pure U2. Ian Devaney couldn’t be more Bono if he was in a U2 tribute band.

However, with second song ‘September Again’ they step away from the U2 template. This is dancey 1980s techno. Ian Devaney is a very powerful frontman, both vocally and in terms of stage presence. Bassist Michael Sue-Poi has a very punchy style of playing, which suits the material down to the ground. The keyboard playing of Aidan Noell is faultless. There’s a lot here that is programmed, the beats and synth patterns for example, and Aidan plays some interesting stuff over the top of that.

Ian Devaney reminds me a lot of Samuel T Herring of Future Islands in terms of his mobility on stage. He covers a lot of ground. If he wore a Fitbit he’d have no problem doing his 10,000 steps during a gig. The identifiable influences keep on coming: the synth bass line of one song sounds a lot like ‘Lessons In Love’ by Level 42. However, one thing gradually becomes clear: Nation Of Language’s material is greater than the sum of its influences. The band has a character that goes beyond pure 1980s nostalgia.

At one point Ian Devaney is handed a Fender Jaguar. Can he play it? Yes he can!!! There are some very tasteful licks going down. This band have tunes, and they’re a very exciting live band. There are some very nice solos exchanged between the guitar and keyboards. This is the first US band that I’ve seen live since the pandemic. Nation Of Language are very pleased to be here, and seem genuinely pleased that people have come out to see them.

There is a 22.00 curfew tonight, and despite it being 21.59 the band come back for encores, the first of which is a most unexpected cover of ‘Gouge Away’ by the Pixies. During the second and final encore ‘The Wall & I’, Nile (son of Johnny) Marr comes out to add some extra guitar. It’s absolutely storming. If you like edgy electro with an early 80s tinge, this lot are for you!

Nation Of Language setlist:

‘Rush & Fever’ (found on 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘September Again’ (found on 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘On Division St’ (found on 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘What Does The Normal Man Feel?’ (found on 2016 ‘What Does The Normal Man Feel?’ single)

‘Friend Machine’ (found on 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘The Grey Commute’ (found on 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘Indignities’ (found on 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

‘Wounds Of Love’ (found on 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘Across That Fine Line’ (found on 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘Whatever You Want’ (found on 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘This Fractured Mind’ (found on 2021 ‘A Way Forward’ album)

‘Gouge Away’ (Pixies cover) (found on 2020 ‘Gouge Away’ single)

‘The Wall & I’ (found on 2020 ‘Introduction, Presence’ album)

Found out more at www.nationoflanguage.com