Firefighters tackle blaze at Brighton restaurant

Firefighters spent almost two hours dealing with a blaze at a Brighton restaurant this morning (Monday 14 February).

They were called to the fire at Dos Sombreros, in Ship Street, shortly after 5am.

By about 7.10am, they were scaling down their response, with people having been asked to avoid the area.

The fire service initially said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called today (Monday 14 February) at 5.16am to reports of a fire at a restaurant in Ship Street in Brighton.

“As of 5.45am, six fire engines have been sent to the scene.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area near the junction with Prince Albert Street while we work.”

In an update, the fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service remains at the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Ship Street, Brighton.

“As of 6.20am, eight fire engines are at the scene near the junction of Prince Albert Street.

“Crews from Roedean, Preston Circus, Hove, Barcombe, Newhaven and Worthing are using hose reel, firefighting foam and breathing apparatus.

“Good progress is being made and the fire is surrounded. All persons who were in the building are accounted for.

“Police and ambulance have been alerted as have the utility companies.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

In its most recent update, the fire service said:”East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are scaling back operations after putting out a fire at a property in Ship Street, Brighton.

“As of 7.10am two fire engines remain on the scene.

“We were called at 5.16am today to reports of a fire at Dos Somberos. Smoke was affecting the flats above.

“Crews worked hard to surround the fire, using breathing apparatus, firefighting foam and hose reel, with eight fire engines on scene at the height of the incident.

“Everyone who was in the building has been accounted for.

“Police and ambulance were also alerted, as were the utility companies.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we work to bring the incident to a close.”