Power cut forces sports centre to close, with staff hoping to reopen tomorrow

Posted On 15 Feb 2022 at 8:55 pm
By :
A power cut forced Portslade Sports Centre to close today (Tuesday 15 February) – a week after problems with the water supply.

Freedom Leisure, which runs the sports centre on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council, hopes that it can reopen tomorrow.

The company said: “Unfortunately due to a power supply issue affecting the local area, the centre was unable to open today.

“Once the power is restored, we will need to undertake an assessment of the building to ensure it is safe to reopen.

“On the information provided by UK Power Networks, we anticipate opening as normal on Wednesday 16 February.

“If there are any further changes, we will provide an update via our website and social media channels.”

The council, which owns the site in Chalky Road, in Mile Oak, said: “We’re sorry but Portslade Sports Centre is currently closed due to a power failure and may have to remain closed for the rest of the day.

“Contractors are trying to resolve the problem.”

Last Tuesday (8 February) the sports centre was left with no water supply.

