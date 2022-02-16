A dealer who was caught with cocaine when he was stopped and searched in Hove kept a stash of drugs at a hotel linked to notorious landlord Nicholas Hoogstraten.

Sammy Mosuambe, 23, from south London, was stopped and searched 10 days ago by a police community support officer after being seen “acting suspiciously”, Sussex Police said.

Police searched Mosuambe’s room at Courtlands Hotel, in The Drive, Hove, where they found a stash of hard drugs as well as cannabis and cash.

Courtlands is one of a number of hotels in Hove linked to 76-year-old Hoogstraten and his family.

When Mosuambe came before the bench in Brighton, there was no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Hoogstraten, who has changed his name to Nicholas Adolf Von Hessen.

Sussex Police said: “A man found in Hove with more than 100 wraps of class A drugs has been convicted of several charges linked to drug supply.

“Sammy Mosuambe, 23, of Houlder Crescent, in Croydon, was stopped and searched by a PCSO in Selborne Road on Sunday 6 February after being witnessed acting suspiciously.

“He was found with seven small wraps of drugs, later confirmed to be cocaine.

“A search of an address linked to Mosuambe in The Drive, Hove, uncovered around 100 wraps of class A drugs, cannabis and approximately £200 in cash.

“A further search in custody found two mobile phones, £198.10 in cash and a small amount of cocaine.

“Mosuambe was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with the intent to supply a class A drug and possession of cannabis.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 February, he was found guilty of all charges and was remanded in custody, pending sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 8 March.”