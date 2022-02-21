Judge sentences Hove man for lying to try to dodge speeding fines

A Hove man has been spared prison for perverting the course of justice after lying to police as he tried to dodge two speeding fines.

Hamed Mashayekh, 32, of Brunswick Square, Hove, pleaded guilty to the charge after falsely claiming that his number plates had been cloned.

Mashayekh was caught speeding on his Yamaha motorbike twice in four days – first on the A259 Marine Parade, Brighton, and then on the A270 Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

Sussex Police said: “The motor mechanic told police that his motorbike was not roadworthy at the time it was seen riding at 46mph in the 30mph zone.

“But checks revealed that his vehicle had passed an MoT test and was being used repeatedly while picture evidence also showed it had the same registration plate.

“At Chichester Crown Court on Thursday 17 February, Mashayekh pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in trying to avoid paying the penalty for speeding.”

The judge, Mr Recorder Brock, also known as David Brock, spared Mashayekh an immediate prison sentence, instead imposing a 21-week sentence, suspended for two years.

Mashayekh was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work, attend 20 rehabilitation sessions and pay £1,500 prosecution costs.

Sussex Police said: “The court was told that a ‘notice of intended prosecution’ was sent after the motorbike was seen travelling too fast in Marine Parade on Saturday 14 September 2019.”

It was travelling at 46mph in the 30mph zone – and the force added: “Then on Tuesday 17 September he was seen travelling at 39mph in the 30mph zone in Old Shoreham Road.

“Mashayekh told police he had not been on his motorbike and that the registration plates were cloned. He supplied photographs to the police which showed black tape around the number plate

“He said he had been involved in an accident on Friday 16 August when his vehicle was left with bent forks, leaving it not roadworthy.

“His insurance company had paid for some repairs but it was revealed that the motorcycle had then passed an MoT test just five days later, indicating that it was roadworthy and being used.

“In fact, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras showed the motorbike had been ridden the day after the accident.

“The rider was seen using the same distinctive crash helmet as the one on the day of the speeding offence and it matched the one seized by police from Mashayekh.

“In addition, Mashayekh had sent pictures to the insurance company which showed the same registration plates used as at the time of the speeding offence.

“He subsequently sold his motorcycle after the speeding offences.

“When police checked with the new owner and took the black tape off it was clearly the original number plate which was the same as the one in the speed camera photographs.

“At interview he still claimed his bike had been cloned and when asked about the black tape on the number plate, he said it was to stop it falling off.”

After Mashayekh’s conviction, investigating officer Christopher Raynor said: “Mashayekh went to great lengths to avoid the ‘notice of intended prosecution’ by inventing a story his bike had been cloned.

“To add credence to his story he altered the appearance of his number plate by putting black tape around it.

“This sentence shows that those who attempt to deceive the police and the courts will be caught and will face prosecution.”

Mashayekh was convicted as part of Operation Pinocchio – a Sussex Police operation started in 2016 to