Premier League Match Day 27 – Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa

Lewis Dunk returns to bolster Brighton and Hove Albion’s defence as the club prepares to host Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday 26 February).

Kick-off has been put back by 30 minutes until 3.30pm after traffic problems delayed the visitors’ arrival at Falmer until just before 2.30pm.

Leandro Trossard joins the skipper back in the starting line up as Brighton look for revenge after losing 2-0 at Villa Park in November.

The Seagulls were beaten after two late goals in the first match of manager Steven Gerrard’s tenure after his move from Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers.

Villa arrive after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Watford and with just one win and five points from their last eight matches.

Brighton have also lost their last two games against Manchester United and Burnley who followed up their 3-0 win last Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Spurs in midweek.

Gerrard has recalled Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins to the Villa starting line up in place of Calum Chambers and Emi Buendia.

Watkins will partner Danny Ings up front. Ings has scored 12 goals against Albion, with only Everton conceding more to the 29-year-old striker. His record against the Seagulls surpasses the likes of Mo Salah and Harry Kane.

Brighton are currently 10th in the Premier League, with 33 points from 25 matches, while Villa are 13th, with 27 points from 24 games.