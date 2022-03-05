Premier League Match Day 27 – Newcastle United V Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 05 Mar 2022 at 2:14 pm
Comment: 0
Albion take on still relegation threatened Newcastle United at St James Park.
Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross both return to the starting line up. Tariq Lamptey starts at full back.
Steve Alzate also makes a rare start. As Neal Maupay drops the the bench.
Big Dan Burn makes his first appearance against the Seagulls since joining the Toon.
