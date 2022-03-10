Fresh appeal for information about Portslade stabbing

A fresh appeal for witnesses to a stabbing in a Portslade convenience store has been made by Sussex Police this afternoon.

The force has already offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the man wanted in connection with the attack, Ryan Mclean, 38, of Moyne Close, Hove, and formerly of Monarch’s View, Portslade.

The victim has been named locally as Louis Theodorou, of Tophill Close, Portslade, and formerly of Stonery Close, Portslade. He was treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police have now released more details about what happened.

Officers were called to E&A Convenience Store, in South Street, in the Old Village, shortly before 12.15pm on Sunday 27 February after a member of the public reported a man being chased into the store and stabbed.

It followed two vehicles – a grey Volkswagen and a silver BMW estate – being seen driving at speed in High Street, Drove Road and South Street before a foot chase ensued, ending in the shop.

After the attack, the suspect left the scene in the silver BMW.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “This was a violent attack in broad daylight which left a man with serious injuries.

“We would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it.

“If you can help, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 506 of 27/02.

“I would also like to reassure the public that this is understood to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk of harm.”