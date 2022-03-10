PC acquitted over blues and twos crash calls for more protection for police drivers

A former police officer accused of dangerous driving over a blues and twos crash which left a Brighton man seriously injured has been acquitted.

Former PC Louie Wellfare walked free from Brighton Crown Court after Judge Shani Barnes directed the jury to record a not guilty verdict.

Mr Wellfare told Brighton and Hove News he was sad that Andy Gunn had been so badly injured in the accident.

But he said police officers needed more protection from prosecution over crashes which happen while they are responding to emergencies.

In October 2019, disciplinary action against another former police officer who had injured a pedestrian while responding to a 999 call, Russell Kyle, was dropped after a judge described his actions as an “unfortunate error”.

Mr Wellfare, 28, who resigned from the force last year, is still to learn whether disciplinary action against him will now proceed.

He said: “I’m sad someone has been seriously injured by such a tragic accident. No matter who is to blame for the accident, the only real victim is the poor member of public who received serious leg injuries.

“Although of course I’m relieved, I’m also frustrated. For there to be such a lack of evidence that the case was stopped makes me wonder how it got so far in the first place – and why it took almost three years to get there.

“I have always maintained I was simply trying to do my job to the best of my ability and was prosecuted for doing that.

I also think this is a really stark example of why more protection for police drivers is needed to make sure no one is unfairly persecuted for doing their job.

“Obviously no officer is above the law but clearly our training and driver exemptions need to be considered when looking at offences such as dangerous driving.”

The crash happened almost three years ago at 7.40am on 17 July, 2019. The court heard that Mr Wellfare was driving the police marked Vauxhall Astra at up to 47mph along Bear Road, a 20mph zone, with lights and sirens on.

After he overtook a car, a taxi driver turning right into Riley Road collided with the Astra, causing both vehicles to change court.

The Astra crashed into a wall, hitting Andy Gunn, leaving him with serious leg injuries. The Astra’s passenger, PC Boswell, sustained minor injuries.

The officers had been responding to an emergency call connected with the theft of a motocross motorbike from Stanmer Park.

A 16-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested by armed police later that morning. Both were later released and no charges were brought.

Mr Wellfare was on trial from February 28 until March 3. The trial concluded after the prosecution case finished, at which point the defence made a half time submission, which was accepted by Judge Barnes.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “In the light of the court case verdict, we are still considering whether any disciplinary proceedings will take place.”

Mr Wellfare, who lives in Pevensey, is now working as a lecturer for Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, teaching Public Uniformed Services to students intending to go into the military or the police.